19.05.2023 Religion

Asokwa Pentecost International Worship Center to organize homecoming

By Ghunney Isaac Kow II Contributor
19.05.2023

Pentecost International Worship Center, Asokwa (PIWC Asokwa), will from May 22nd to 28th, 2023 be hosting a week-long homecoming event to bring together current and former members of the church to celebrate its history, achievements, and continued presence in the country.

The event, which will be themed "Come, See the Faithfulness of the Lord" from Psalm 117:2, is set to be a joyous celebration of the church's history, growth, and progress.

The homecoming event will be followed by a week-long series of services, seminars, health walk, drama and a music show.

It will also feature a variety of social and cultural activities. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy traditional Ghanaian cuisine, music, and dance performances, as well as games and competitions for all ages.

The homecoming event is expected to draw a large crowd, including current and former members of PIWC Asokwa, as well as friends and supporters from across the country and the diaspora.

The event promises to be a time of reflection, celebration, and fellowship, as attendees come together to give thanks for the faithfulness of the Lord in their lives and in the life of the church.

