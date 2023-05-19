ModernGhana logo
New water tariff approved by PURC takes effect from June 1

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced the approval of new tariffs for water.

The new tariffs which will take effect June 1 and will see Ghanaians paying more for the water they use.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has concluded the Quarterly Tariff Reviews for the second quarter of 2023 as part of its regulatory mandate. The review has resulted in the Commission approving changes in water tariffs for the second quarter of 2023. This takes effect from June 01, 2023,” a press release from PURC said.

The commission in its release explained that before taking the decision to approve the new tariffs, it took cognisance of the cost of electricity, increased volume/cost of chemicals for raw water treatment, the Chana Cedi/US Dollar exchange rate, and inflation.

While expressing appreciation to all stakeholders for their participation and input into the tariff approval process, PURC has assured the public that it will continue to monitor the operations of the Utility Service Providers to ensure value for money and quality of service delivery.

Below is a copy of the PURC press release:

