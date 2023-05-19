LGBTQ+ bill: I can’t even change a dollar outside Ghana – Sam George laments

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram Constituency and a lead campaigner for the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, says his advocacy has come at a huge cost to him.

According to Sam George, the MP who sponsored the Private Members’ Bill with seven other MPs, even before the bill is passed into law or otherwise, he is being unfairly treated for advocacy.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, he claimed that he has been unfairly put on a money laundering list because of his advocacy.

According to him, the situation has made it difficult for him to engage in financial transactions whenever he travels outside the country.

Even though he was given a reason for the blacklisting, the MP considers it as merely a cover-up, insisting that the blacklisting and some other experiences he has had in some countries are clearly as a result of his anti-LGBTQ campaign.

The vociferous legislator who has been re-elected to represent the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as MP candidate in Ningo-Prampram in the 2024 election said: “I went to do a programme at London School of Economics and I needed a student account.

“The University gave me a letter, but the bank refused to open an account for me.

“As we speak, I can’t change even one dollar anywhere in the world. They’ve put me on a money laundering list.

“They claim I am laundering money for evangelical conservatives in the United States of America.

“I can’t change money anywhere, I have done some travels in the United Kingdom and Dubai.

“You know over there, when you want to exchange the money they’ll swipe your passport, so once they do that the countenance of the cashier changes when my name appears, then they hand the passport back to you and say we can’t change the money for you, sorry,” he narrated.

When he was asked how he carries out financial transactions when he travels out of the country, the MP said, “You have to find the currency of the country you are travelling to, or you have to find a Ghanaian and beg him or her to change the money for you or you use your bank card.

“I can’t travel with money,” the MP lamented.

