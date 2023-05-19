Kade MP dines with over 700 women on mother's day

The Member of Parliament for Kade, Hon. Alexander Kwadwo Agyare on Mother's Day celebrated women in his constituency for their numerous sacrifices, hard work, nurturing, and instilling moral values in the society.

At a grand event, held at Hon. Agyare's residence last Sunday, over 700 women who have excelled in their various roles were celebrated and recognized for their significant contributions.

The attendees included widows, Queen mothers, single mothers, elderly women and the physically challenged, among others.

The women, dine and engage with the MP who exemplifies true leadership, not only in service, but also being available during both good and challenging times.

Speaking at the event, the MP underscores the importance of celebrating and appreciating motherhood and maternal figures in our lives.

"Being a mother involves numerous sacrifices, hard work, nurturing, and instilling moral values and it's important we celebrate them always," he said.

The occasion provided food and drinks in an annual tradition to show unwavering respect for women of all class in the Kade constituency.

Souvenirs and assorted items were distributed to honor and appreciate the women for their participation in the ceremony, creating lasting memories for them.