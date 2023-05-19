ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.05.2023 Press Release

Atlanta Branch Of The NDC Congratulates Mahama On His Election As Flagbearer

Atlanta Branch Of The NDC Congratulates Mahama On His Election As Flagbearer
19.05.2023 LISTEN

Your Excellency,
We could not be happier since we heard of your re-election as the flagbearer of our great party, the National Democratic Congress. Congratulations, your Excellency! The massive endorsement across the length and breadth of the country is testament to the renewed and continuous faith of the Ghanaian people in your vision and leadership. Your election gives our party and country hope for the future.

Unbeknownst to some people, your election was not the outcome of a popularity contest. Your strong leadership and track record made your victory possible.

What is even more exciting is your ideologies and policies for the 2024 general elections. The NDC Atlanta USA branch promises to support your vision with our blood, tears and sweat. We intend to be with you every step of the way.

And to the average Ghanaian, we say do not despair anymore!!! Help is here! H.E John Dramani Mahama is here to return the economic power they took from you to you.

Congratulations once again, your Excellency. May God bless and protect you. God bless our homeland Ghana!

Dr. Benard Akalbeo
Secretary, Atlanta Branch NDC

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Christian Council to engage Ga Traditional Council to obtain clear directives on ban on noise-making Christian Council to engage Ga Traditional Council to obtain clear directives on...

1 hour ago

82 Police officers sue IGP, Police Service, Attorney General for refusing to promote them 82 Police officers sue IGP, Police Service, Attorney General for refusing to pro...

2 hours ago

EOCO invites fake certificate-holding registrar, two others for questioning EOCO invites fake certificate-holding registrar, two others for questioning

2 hours ago

Renaizance Oil MD guilty of defrauding Misyl Energy of GH27.9m Renaizance Oil MD guilty of defrauding Misyl Energy of GH₵‎27.9m

2 hours ago

Despicable! — Ablakwa fumes over Supreme Court ruling on James Gyakye Quayson "Despicable!” — Ablakwa fumes over Supreme Court ruling on James Gyakye Quayson

3 hours ago

NDC pledges massive support for James Gyakye Quayson to win back Assin North seat Supreme Court stripped NDC pledges massive support for James Gyakye Quayson to win back Assin North sea...

3 hours ago

Asawase primaries: I wasnt in any way sponsored, its my own pocket money — Mubarick refutes Muntaka's allegations Asawase primaries: I wasn’t in any way sponsored, its my own pocket money — Mub...

3 hours ago

I leave the matter to the court of conscience which Ghandi reminds us — James Gyakye Quaysonon Supreme Court ruling I leave the matter to the court of conscience which Ghandi reminds us — James Gy...

3 hours ago

I've been a critique of Supreme Court taking decisions without reasoning — Mahama Ayariga on James Gyakye Quayson's removal I've been a critique of Supreme Court taking decisions without reasoning — Maham...

3 hours ago

3bn IMF bailout: Its not an invitation to go on another spending spree and display your bad habits — Joe Jackson jabs govt $3bn IMF bailout: It’s not an invitation to go on another spending spree and dis...

Latest: Release
body-container-line