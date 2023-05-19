82 Police officers sue IGP, Police Service, Attorney General for refusing to promote them

The Attorney General, the Ghana Police Service, and the Inspector General of Police have been sued by some 82 police officers over failure to promote them despite being due after completing their studies.

“All the Plaintiffs applied for the 2017/2018 Academic Year Study Leave with pay programme for Tertiary Courses ranging between two (2) to four (4) years.

“Each and every Plaintiff having qualified were selected and made to enter into the requisite Bond to serve the Police Service upon completion of their various courses for at least Five (5) years upon condition that the Bond would be entreated when breached.”

-3news.com