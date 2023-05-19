ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

82 Police officers sue IGP, Police Service, Attorney General for refusing to promote them

Social News 82 Police officers sue IGP, Police Service, Attorney General for refusing to promote them
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Attorney General, the Ghana Police Service, and the Inspector General of Police have been sued by some 82 police officers over failure to promote them despite being due after completing their studies.

“All the Plaintiffs applied for the 2017/2018 Academic Year Study Leave with pay programme for Tertiary Courses ranging between two (2) to four (4) years.

“Each and every Plaintiff having qualified were selected and made to enter into the requisite Bond to serve the Police Service upon completion of their various courses for at least Five (5) years upon condition that the Bond would be entreated when breached.”

518202393610-sxoaredq5l-cop-1

518202393610-qulxpcb543-cop-1

518202393611-8dt2wkivvq-cop-2

518202393611-i41p266gfa-cop-2

518202393611-swnaqecp5k-cop-3

518202393611-i4ep276gfb-cop-3

-3news.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Christian Council to engage Ga Traditional Council to obtain clear directives on ban on noise-making Christian Council to engage Ga Traditional Council to obtain clear directives on...

1 hour ago

82 Police officers sue IGP, Police Service, Attorney General for refusing to promote them 82 Police officers sue IGP, Police Service, Attorney General for refusing to pro...

2 hours ago

EOCO invites fake certificate-holding registrar, two others for questioning EOCO invites fake certificate-holding registrar, two others for questioning

2 hours ago

Renaizance Oil MD guilty of defrauding Misyl Energy of GH27.9m Renaizance Oil MD guilty of defrauding Misyl Energy of GH₵‎27.9m

2 hours ago

Despicable! — Ablakwa fumes over Supreme Court ruling on James Gyakye Quayson "Despicable!” — Ablakwa fumes over Supreme Court ruling on James Gyakye Quayson

3 hours ago

NDC pledges massive support for James Gyakye Quayson to win back Assin North seat Supreme Court stripped NDC pledges massive support for James Gyakye Quayson to win back Assin North sea...

3 hours ago

Asawase primaries: I wasnt in any way sponsored, its my own pocket money — Mubarick refutes Muntaka's allegations Asawase primaries: I wasn’t in any way sponsored, its my own pocket money — Mub...

3 hours ago

I leave the matter to the court of conscience which Ghandi reminds us — James Gyakye Quaysonon Supreme Court ruling I leave the matter to the court of conscience which Ghandi reminds us — James Gy...

3 hours ago

I've been a critique of Supreme Court taking decisions without reasoning — Mahama Ayariga on James Gyakye Quayson's removal I've been a critique of Supreme Court taking decisions without reasoning — Maham...

3 hours ago

3bn IMF bailout: Its not an invitation to go on another spending spree and display your bad habits — Joe Jackson jabs govt $3bn IMF bailout: It’s not an invitation to go on another spending spree and dis...

Latest: News
body-container-line