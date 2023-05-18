ModernGhana logo
18.05.2023 Headlines

IMF board approval is a crucial first step on the journey towards strong reforms – Finance Minister

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
18.05.2023 LISTEN

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has indicated that Ghana’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not come as a magic solution to the country’s problems.

According to him, the Executive Board's approval of the $3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF) for Ghana is a first step on the necessary journey of strong reforms toward economic growth.

“Ghana’s IMF board approval is far from a magic solution. What it is however is a crucial first step on the necessary journey of strong reforms, inclusive growth, and relentless pursuit of a growth agenda geared towards restoring by our economy to a place of strength, prosperity, and resilience,” Ken Ofori-Atta said on Thursday, May 18.

The Finance Minister of Ghana continued, “Undoubtedly, the economic toll on our people from the effects of the global crisis cannot be understated. We are indeed grateful for the forbearance of all Ghanaians in the wake of the domestic debt exchange Programme which was difficult but ultimately a necessary exercise.”

Ken Ofori-Atta during a joint press conference with the IMF said government looks forward to working with the banks in the country to make sure the country gets the financial stability that is required.

“As the good book says we should forget the former things, we should not dwell on the past and see that new things are being done and we are ready for that,” the Finance Minister assured.

