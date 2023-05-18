ModernGhana logo
Let us brace ourselves for the full consequences of this IMF deal — Minority warns

Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) program in Ghana will begin soon, and the Minority in Parliament has cautioned Ghanaians to prepare for tough times.

In a statement on Thursday, May 18, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson said: “So far, since September 2022, electricity tariffs have gone up by a cumulative figure of 75.32% (27% in September 2022, 29.96% in the last quarter of 2022 and 18.36% a few days ago.”

He warns, “Let us brace ourselves for the full consequences of this IMF deal, which will, without doubt, bite hard on Ghanaians, especially the youth.”

"This is not a counsel of despair," he noted, "but a reality that will soon dawn on all of us."

To let Ghanaians understand the true situation of the economy, the Minority Leader says the Caucus will address the nation in the coming days by making the contents of the IMF Executive Board's report available to all.

He asserted that if the administration had followed the Minority's advice to approach the IMF in 2021, the nation would have been in a more comfortable position.

Within the week, the initial $600 million first tranche of the $3billion is expected to arrive.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

