Four students of Koforidua Senior High Technical School arrested for vandalism

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested four students of the Koforidua Senior High Technical School (SECTECH) for allegedly launching a brutal attack on students and teachers of New Juaben Senior High School in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The incident, which took place on Sunday evening, resulted in injuries to four students from New Juaben and the school's chaplain.

Over 30 students from Koforidua SECTECH, who share a wall with New Juaben Senior High School, reportedly invaded the premises and attacked the students.

The police when had the information rushed to the school, and drove the attackers away.

But, after the police had left the school, another gang of hundreds of SECTECH students allegedly returned and began pelting stones without any known reason.

The SECTECH students allegedly vandalized a school bus, damaged the windshield of the headmaster's Toyota Corolla, ransacked the school's sick bay, and caused damage to the roofs of three teachers' bungalows.

The students also destroyed two poly tanks that served the boys' dormitory and teachers' bungalow.

In the course of the incident, the four injured students from New Juaben and the school's chaplain received medical treatment and have been discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the management of Koforidua SECTECH for comment were unsuccessful.

However, the Police have since commenced an investigation into the matter as the suspects arrested are behind bars answering questions.

