Govt will strictly implement recommendations from Natural Resources Stakeholders Dialogue - Abu Jinapor

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD || Contributor
The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has assured Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) that the Ministry will carefully analyze and implement recommendations of the recently ended two-day Natural Resources Stakeholders Dialogue.

He gave the assurance when he received a communique on the Natural Resources Stakeholders Dialogue put together by the Graphic Communications Group Ltd.

He lauded the GCGL team for putting together such a timely programme, which has been widely praised as a huge success.

"We at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources are extremely grateful for the leadership you have shown and your outfit in general for putting together such an all-important stakeholders dialogue to build a consensus around national issues," he said

The Minister stated that, while the Dialogue discussions were fruitful and comprehensive, they should not end there but rather focus on specific issues, citing the issue of surface mining as opposed to underground mining and the question of restricting small-scale mining to prevent environmental degradation as examples.

Mr Jinapor expressed the hope that the Ministry and Graphic's close working relationships and cooperation would endure as they cooperate for the sake of the people of Ghana.

On his part, the Managing Director of Graphic Communication Group Limited, Mr Ato Afful, who submitted the communiqué on behalf of his company, said the conference sought a wide consensus to get essential stakeholders to agree on a roadmap to manage Ghana's natural resources.

He stated that the communique would help build a timetable to follow through the implementation of some key take-out from the dialogue.

Mr Afful assured the Minister that copies of the reports would be made available to other agencies to achieve substantial and long-term outcomes.

