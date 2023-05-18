We cannot stop collecting Covid levy unless Parliament amends law - GRA

18.05.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has explained why it cannot stop collecting the Covid-19 levy.

Replying to a question on social media, the Authority said it is bound by Covid-19 Health Recovery Levy Act, 2021, Act 1068 to continue collecting the levy although the global pandemic has ended.

GRA insists that unless the law mandating it to collect Covid levy is amended, it cannot stop collecting Covid levy.

“We receive this question a lot on here. GRA's mandate is to collect revenue from taxes and levies as enacted by parliament. The basis of revenue collection is the law. The Covid-19 Health Recovery Levy Act, 2021, Act 1068, did not have an end date and so the GRA must continue to collect until the law is amended or repealed,” parts of the response said.

GRA continued, “To add to this, the Covid levy was introduced to help the country recover from the effects of Covid. Although the global pandemic has ended, Government may need to cover for expenses incurred during its time. After which, Government will take steps to make the necessary changes.”