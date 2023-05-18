ModernGhana logo
Baukinabé Ambassador ends duty tour of Ghana

By Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD || contributor
The Baukinabe Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Pingrenoma Zagre, who is also the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, called on President Akufo-Addo to bid him farewell after his duty tour of the country.

The Baukinabé Ambassador, who began his duty tour of Ghana in August 2017, had been commended for championing the advancement of cordial relations between the two countries.

President Akufo-Addo told the Baukinabé envoy that such departures are accustomed to such positions and wished him well in his endeavours.

He said Burkina Faso, which is Ghana’s northern neighbour, required that the two countries have a relationship of solidarity and friendship.

And within that context, President Akufo-Addo commended the Baukinabe Ambassador “for how you have advanced the ties between our two countries during your stay here.”

In terms of infrastructure development that would link up the two countries, President Akufo-Addo said the construction of the railway project is so dear to his heart and wish that before his tenure, a significant portion of the project would have been completed.

He said Baukina Fasso and Ghana shares strong ties historically and culturally and that had been demonstrated through the visits President Akufo-Addo had undertaken to his country over the years.

On his part, H.E Pingrenoma Zagre thanked President Akufo-Addo for the support and cooperation extended to him during his stay in Ghana since August 2017.

He said he has witnessed major projects during his stay embarked by Ghana for the benefit of his country such as the electricity connectivity and the ongoing railway project that would link up the two countries after completion.

He commended President Akufo-Addo and his government for such huge and impactful investments and believed that “subsequent governments would keep the same commitment you have to ensure its completion.”

