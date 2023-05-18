IMF deal will have serious implications for next administration – Seth Terkper

Former Minister of Finance, Seth Terkper

Former Minister of Finance, Seth Terkper has welcomed the approval of Ghana’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but has cautioned that it will only provide short-term relief.

According to him, the $3 billion Extended Credit Facility will have serious implications for the next government that will replace the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Seth Terkper proposes that after securing the support programme with the IMF, government must work to ensure it is successful.

“As it did, yes. I acknowledged its respite ... but noted, we have more work ahead [esp., external debt restructuring]. We wait for full document ... will definitely have serious implications for next administration,” the former Finance Minister said.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday announced that its Executive Board has approved the $3 billion Extended Credit Facility for Ghana.

The support programme is focused on restoring macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability as well as implementing wide-ranging reforms to build resilience and lay the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth.

The IMF notes that capacity development and continued support by development partners would be critical for the successful implementation of Ghana’s programme.