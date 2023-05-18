Garbage takes over Sunyani Municipal Hospital

Lack of proper management of sanitation is biting hard at the management of the Sunyani Municipal Hospital in the Bono Region.

The municipal hospital which is supposed to be a haven for patients in the Bono regional capital has taken the shape of a refuse dump.

Sunyani FM’s news anchor, Ewuraama Yeboah Asare, painting the sorry sanitation situation at the hospital on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odyeeba Kofi Essuman on Thursday, May 18, 2023, said the situation has become an eye-sore and a bother to patients.

She said patients are greeted by garbage with flies hovering around when they visit the hospital.

According to her, a large flock of crows visit the hospital daily to feed on the hospital waste left to rot at the hospital, making matters worse.

She went further to say that the maternity block at the hospital has no working lavatories and expectant mothers who use the place have to battle with looking for water to flush their waste.

She revealed that the maternity block has no electricity and mothers have to put on their phone torches at the block during the night.

As of the time of publication, the hospital management had not commented on the matter but promised to respond on the same show tomorrow, Friday, 19 May 2023.

,— Classfmonline.com