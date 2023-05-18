ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Garbage takes over Sunyani Municipal Hospital

Health Garbage takes over Sunyani Municipal Hospital
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Lack of proper management of sanitation is biting hard at the management of the Sunyani Municipal Hospital in the Bono Region.

The municipal hospital which is supposed to be a haven for patients in the Bono regional capital has taken the shape of a refuse dump.

Sunyani FM’s news anchor, Ewuraama Yeboah Asare, painting the sorry sanitation situation at the hospital on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odyeeba Kofi Essuman on Thursday, May 18, 2023, said the situation has become an eye-sore and a bother to patients.

She said patients are greeted by garbage with flies hovering around when they visit the hospital.

According to her, a large flock of crows visit the hospital daily to feed on the hospital waste left to rot at the hospital, making matters worse.

She went further to say that the maternity block at the hospital has no working lavatories and expectant mothers who use the place have to battle with looking for water to flush their waste.

She revealed that the maternity block has no electricity and mothers have to put on their phone torches at the block during the night.

As of the time of publication, the hospital management had not commented on the matter but promised to respond on the same show tomorrow, Friday, 19 May 2023.

,— Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Minister of Finance, Seth Terkper IMF deal will have serious implications for next administration – Seth Terkper

3 hours ago

Frank Annoh-Dompreh Fuel prices have dropped; prices of goods and services should drop too – Annoh-D...

3 hours ago

IMF Managing Director, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva Bank of Ghana will continue tightening monetary policy until inflation is on a f...

3 hours ago

Preserving financial sector stability is critical for the success of Ghanas IMF programme – IMF Preserving financial sector stability is critical for the success of Ghana’s IMF...

4 hours ago

Women should consider optimum gestational age for births – Medical Officeradvises Women should consider optimum gestational age for births – Medical Officer  advi...

4 hours ago

Well support James Gyakye Quayson to reclaim Assin North seat – NDC We’ll support James Gyakye Quayson to reclaim Assin North seat – NDC

4 hours ago

What's OSP's business in our internal political affairs – NDC's Kade Chairman condemns invitation to money-spraying aspirant What's OSP's business in our internal political affairs – NDC's Kade Chairman co...

4 hours ago

Otumfuo, British Museum, confer on return of Asante artefacts taken away by the British Otumfuo, British Museum, confer on return of Asante artefacts taken away by the ...

4 hours ago

Supreme Courts ruling on James Gyakye Quayson very unfortunate – Mahama Ayariga Supreme Court’s ruling on James Gyakye Quayson very unfortunate – Mahama Ayariga

4 hours ago

IMF 3bn Bailout: Avoid reckless borrowing — Joe Jackson to govt IMF $3bn Bailout: Avoid reckless borrowing — Joe Jackson to govt

Latest: Health
body-container-line