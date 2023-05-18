Fuel prices have dropped; prices of goods and services should drop too – Annoh-Dompreh

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has called on every Ghanaian to help government make life better for the citizenry.

Elated about the drop of fuel prices, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri is urging traders to equally reduce the prices of goods and services.

“Fuel prices are dropping, fares are dropping, prices of goods and services should drop same...let's change the narrative. No complacency, let's work, work, and work,” Frank Annoh-Dompreh said in a post on Twitter on Thursday, May 18.

Following the Executive Board's approval of Ghana’s support programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday, things are expected to get better in the country.

Already, the Ghanaian Cedi is appreciating against the US dollar. This is expected to lead to a further drop in the price of fuel in the country.

The $3 billion IMF deal is focused on restoring macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability as well as implementing wide-ranging reforms to build resilience and lay the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth.