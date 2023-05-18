ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fuel prices have dropped; prices of goods and services should drop too – Annoh-Dompreh

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Frank Annoh-Dompreh
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has called on every Ghanaian to help government make life better for the citizenry.

Elated about the drop of fuel prices, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri is urging traders to equally reduce the prices of goods and services.

“Fuel prices are dropping, fares are dropping, prices of goods and services should drop same...let's change the narrative. No complacency, let's work, work, and work,” Frank Annoh-Dompreh said in a post on Twitter on Thursday, May 18.

Following the Executive Board's approval of Ghana’s support programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday, things are expected to get better in the country.

Already, the Ghanaian Cedi is appreciating against the US dollar. This is expected to lead to a further drop in the price of fuel in the country.

The $3 billion IMF deal is focused on restoring macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability as well as implementing wide-ranging reforms to build resilience and lay the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Frank Annoh-Dompreh Fuel prices have dropped; prices of goods and services should drop too – Annoh-D...

1 hour ago

IMF Managing Director, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva Bank of Ghana will continue tightening monetary policy until inflation is on a f...

1 hour ago

Preserving financial sector stability is critical for the success of Ghanas IMF programme – IMF Preserving financial sector stability is critical for the success of Ghana’s IMF...

2 hours ago

Women should consider optimum gestational age for births – Medical Officeradvises Women should consider optimum gestational age for births – Medical Officer  advi...

2 hours ago

Well support James Gyakye Quayson to reclaim Assin North seat – NDC We’ll support James Gyakye Quayson to reclaim Assin North seat – NDC

2 hours ago

What's OSP's business in our internal political affairs – NDC's Kade Chairman condemns invitation to money-spraying aspirant What's OSP's business in our internal political affairs – NDC's Kade Chairman co...

2 hours ago

Otumfuo, British Museum, confer on return of Asante artefacts taken away by the British Otumfuo, British Museum, confer on return of Asante artefacts taken away by the ...

2 hours ago

Supreme Courts ruling on James Gyakye Quayson very unfortunate – Mahama Ayariga Supreme Court’s ruling on James Gyakye Quayson very unfortunate – Mahama Ayariga

2 hours ago

IMF 3bn Bailout: Avoid reckless borrowing — Joe Jackson to govt IMF $3bn Bailout: Avoid reckless borrowing — Joe Jackson to govt

Latest: News
body-container-line