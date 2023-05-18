Asawase primaries: I wasn’t in any way sponsored, its my own pocket money — Mubarick refutes Muntaka's allegations

A defeated parliamentary aspirant in the NDC Asawase constituency primaries, Masawudu Mubarick has refuted claims that some party's leadership supported him to unseat the sitting Member of Parliament.

The incumbent Asawase MP Mohammed Muntaka however, claimed that a large-scale plot by several party heavyweights to overthrow him after he was removed as the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament.

In his post-election message, Masawudu Mubarick refuted allegations and urged his followers to support the sitting MP in order to help the NDC keep Asawase in the 2024 general elections.

Masawudu Mubarick said, “The issue about me being a favorite candidate, wow how lucky I am? I remember last year this same establishment barred me from contesting so I don’t think there’s any iota of truth in these allegations. I wasn’t in any way sponsored, 70 percent of the money I have spent came from my personal coffers, and 30 percent came from people I have empowered in one way or the other. I never had any contributions from any business or party person, I can say that with authority.”

He added, “Let me once again congratulate my brother Muntaka Mubarak for his success in the just-ended parliamentary candidate elections. I have already communicated and congratulated him. There’s a need for my supporters to stay calm and let cool heads prevail. Let’s all unite and rally around our re-elected parliamentary candidate so that, come 2025, Muntaka Mubarak will return to Parliament. He has all my support, and I’m encouraging my supporters to also support him so that at the end of the day, NDC will come out victorious in the upcoming elections.”

In the internal election held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, Masawudu Mubarick pulled a challenge at Mohammed Muntaka.

Masawudu Mubarick finished in second place with 735 votes,while Muntaka garnered 1,063 of the total valid votes cast to emerge the winner.