Tricycle rider jailed 17 years for series of crimes 

18.05.2023 LISTEN

The Hohoe Circuit Court has jailed Amaglo Miracle Jnr aka Checkpoint, an 18-year-old tricycle rider, to a total of 17 years in jail for unlawful entry and stealing in four separate cases in the month of April.

Amaglo on April 21, 2023, was put before the Hohoe Circuit Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey for stealing, where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison.

He was arraigned before the same court on April 25, for unlawful entry and stealing in which he pleaded guilty with an explanation, but his explanation was not taken, and he was subsequently sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Amaglo who was already known to the court, was arraigned on April 26, for similar offences of unlawful entry and stealing in two separate cases, where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in each case.

Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, said there were complainants in the various cases leading to the sentencing of the convict.

He said the complainant woke up at about 0100 hours on April 20, to attend to nature’s call but returned in about 10 minutes’ time and detected that the convict had entered her room through the main entrance, which was not closed, and stolen items valued GH¢920.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict was arrested on the same day at about 1500 hours and in his investigation caution statement admitted his offences and led police to retrieve all the stolen items from his house.

He said on another theft case, the complainant on April 18, reported the theft of her food items in her shop.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the items included yam, Frytol cooking oil, groundnut paste onion, pepper, and mini gas cylinder among others, amounting to GH¢3,916.

He said the convict and his accomplice, an unemployed juvenile, were arrested at their hideouts and they led the Police to retrieve all the food items, while they admitted their offences.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict whilst handcuffed at the station, managed to escape with the same but was quickly given a hot chase and re-arrested.

He noted that two Police officers in turn were harmed with sentences going concurrently.

GNA