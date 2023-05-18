Bawku conflict has nothing to do with chieftaincy; it needs political will -- Rev. John Azumah

Rev. Prof John Azumah

18.05.2023

Kusaug People Congress (KPC), a non-partisan and non-religious association of the people of Kusaug Traditional Area in the Upper East Region has called on the government not to what it describes as flip-flop on the current happenings in Bawku.

The group said the current government flip-flopping on the Bawku issue is needlessly costing precious lives and millions of taxpayers cedis.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday 10th May 2023 in Accra, Rev. Prof John Azumah, president of Kusaug People Congress said the Bawku crisis has nothing to do with chieftaincy.

According to him, the government has clearly proven it is incapable or unwilling to enforce law and order in Bawku.

Rev. Prof John Azumah, who describes the current happenings in Bawku as a massive embarrassing national security failure, emphasized that the security forces in Bawku have proven to be either compromised or incompetent.

He noted that the majority of the military deployed in Bawku are fresh recruits, very inexperienced, tweaked and trigger-happy personnel. He added that due to several happenings, Kusasis have little confidence in the military command in Bawku.

"Ghana has three (3) ministries dealing with national security. Bawku township covers an area of less than three-square kilometres (3km2). Are all three ministries telling Ghanaians that they are so incompetent and incapable of restoring law and order to this small town? We don't believe so. What we believe is that the professionalism of Ghana's security forces is fatally compromised by various forces. Why should local chiefs and politicians have the leverage to brazenly interfere in the work of the security forces? Every Ghanaian should be deeply worried about this situation. Bawku does not need more security personnel. What Bawku needs is political will and resolve on the part of the relevant state institutions to enforce law and order. What Bawku needs is a change of strategy in command and development, particularly on the part of the military", he explained.

He added, "The Bawku crisis has absolutely nothing to do with chieftaincy. Everybody, from the president to the Ministry of Chieftaincy, the national house of chiefs, and the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs know that since May 1984, Bawku has had a duly gazetted Chief in the person of Asigri Abugrago II. For 39 years, Azoka II has been a member of the Upper East Regional and National House of Chiefs. Why, therefore, should Bawku Chieftaincy become a source of conflict in 2021?".

He noted that, Since 1932, the Mamprusis have proven that they have no regard whatsoever to due proces. He emphasized that the Kusasis are not xenophobic but rather hospitable and honour all other ethnic groups living in the Kusaug Traditional Area.

According to him, Kusasis harbour no animosity towards Mamprusis as an ethnic group. "Most of us have Manprusi mothers, cousins, nephews, wives, friends etc. What we are absolutely against is the delusional mindset. At this point in time, mediation is not the priority of Kusasis because Mamprusis have treated Appeal Court and Supreme Court Rulings with contempt. No outcome of a mediation will have any effect and you do not treat delusions with mediation".

Having said that, he stressed that anyone seeking to mediate in the Bawku conflict must first visit the whole of the Kusaug Traditional Area to acquaint themselves with facts on the ground.

"Now that the state institutions and politicians have failed, the twenty-five Divisional Chiefs of the Kusaug Traditional Ares all Kusasis from the six administrative districts of Bawku, Pusiga, Zebilla, Binduri, Garu and Tempane are resolved to enforce the 6th June 1957 ruling by our forefathers," he posited.

In conclusion, Rev. Prof John Azumah said, Kisasis as a people will never entertain any negotiations over their sovereignty and will never compromise on their hard-won self-determination.