Preserving financial sector stability is critical for the success of Ghana’s IMF programme – IMF

18.05.2023

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday, May 17, approved Ghana’s $3 billion support programme.

“The IMF Executive Board approves SDR 2.242 billion (about US$3 billion) 36-month ECF arrangement for Ghana. This decision will enable an immediate disbursement equivalent to SDR 451.4 million (about US$600 million),” part of an IMF press release said.

Speaking on the deal, Managing Director of the Fund, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva acknowledged the impact of the domestic debt exchange programme implemented by government of Ghana, insisting that preserving financial sector stability is key to the success of the IMF support programme.

“Preserving financial sector stability is critical for the success of the program. Given the adverse impact of the domestic debt restructuring on balance sheets of financial institutions, the authorities will devise and implement a comprehensive strategy to rapidly rebuild financial institutions’ buffers and exit from temporary regulatory forbearance measures,” she said.

Ms. Kristalina Georgieva continued, “Monetary and exchange rate policies under the program will focus on reining in inflation and rebuilding foreign reserve buffers. The Bank of Ghana will continue tightening monetary policy until inflation is on a firmly declining path and will eliminate monetary financing of the budget. The central bank will also enhance exchange rate flexibility and limit foreign exchange interventions to rebuild external buffers.”

Meanwhile, she disclosed that an ambitious structural reform agenda is being put in place to reinvigorate private sector-led growth by improving the business environment, governance, and productivity.