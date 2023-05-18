C/R: Man shoots girlfriend over ‘chop money’ misunderstanding

18.05.2023 LISTEN

A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot by her boyfriend, Kwame Asamoah, also known as Otwea Amokoa, over a misunderstanding about housekeeping money, otherwise known in Ghana as "chop money.”

The incident happened in Breman Nkonya, near Breman Asikuma in the Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa district of the Central Region.

According to an eyewitness, Kofi Tawiah, who lives with the suspect and the victim in the same house, the deceased often complained about the chop money, but the suspect failed to increase it.

Tawiah reported to newsmen that the suspect had first threatened to kill the woman, but she thought it was a joke until the unfortunate incident.

Tawiah further revealed that the suspect is now on the run after attempting to sell the gun he used to shoot his girlfriend.

The victim was initially taken to Breman Asikuma Government Hospital but has since been referred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The police are currently on a manhunt for the suspect, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to report to the nearest police station.