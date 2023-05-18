ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.05.2023 Crime & Punishment

C/R: Man shoots girlfriend over ‘chop money’ misunderstanding

By Benedicta Atobrah II Contributor
CR: Man shoots girlfriend over chop money misunderstanding
18.05.2023 LISTEN

A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot by her boyfriend, Kwame Asamoah, also known as Otwea Amokoa, over a misunderstanding about housekeeping money, otherwise known in Ghana as "chop money.”

The incident happened in Breman Nkonya, near Breman Asikuma in the Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa district of the Central Region.

According to an eyewitness, Kofi Tawiah, who lives with the suspect and the victim in the same house, the deceased often complained about the chop money, but the suspect failed to increase it.

Tawiah reported to newsmen that the suspect had first threatened to kill the woman, but she thought it was a joke until the unfortunate incident.

Tawiah further revealed that the suspect is now on the run after attempting to sell the gun he used to shoot his girlfriend.

The victim was initially taken to Breman Asikuma Government Hospital but has since been referred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The police are currently on a manhunt for the suspect, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to report to the nearest police station.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Minister of Finance, Seth Terkper IMF deal will have serious implications for next administration – Seth Terkper

3 hours ago

Frank Annoh-Dompreh Fuel prices have dropped; prices of goods and services should drop too – Annoh-D...

3 hours ago

IMF Managing Director, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva Bank of Ghana will continue tightening monetary policy until inflation is on a f...

3 hours ago

Preserving financial sector stability is critical for the success of Ghanas IMF programme – IMF Preserving financial sector stability is critical for the success of Ghana’s IMF...

4 hours ago

Women should consider optimum gestational age for births – Medical Officeradvises Women should consider optimum gestational age for births – Medical Officer  advi...

4 hours ago

Well support James Gyakye Quayson to reclaim Assin North seat – NDC We’ll support James Gyakye Quayson to reclaim Assin North seat – NDC

4 hours ago

What's OSP's business in our internal political affairs – NDC's Kade Chairman condemns invitation to money-spraying aspirant What's OSP's business in our internal political affairs – NDC's Kade Chairman co...

4 hours ago

Otumfuo, British Museum, confer on return of Asante artefacts taken away by the British Otumfuo, British Museum, confer on return of Asante artefacts taken away by the ...

4 hours ago

Supreme Courts ruling on James Gyakye Quayson very unfortunate – Mahama Ayariga Supreme Court’s ruling on James Gyakye Quayson very unfortunate – Mahama Ayariga

4 hours ago

IMF 3bn Bailout: Avoid reckless borrowing — Joe Jackson to govt IMF $3bn Bailout: Avoid reckless borrowing — Joe Jackson to govt

Latest: News
body-container-line