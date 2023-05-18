Gov’t keen on collaborating with private sector to achieve universal health coverage – Deputy Health Minister

The Deputy Minister of Health, Hon Mahama Asei Seine has said government is committed to working with the private sector players towards the achievement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

To achieve UHC and emergency preparedness, Hon Mahama Asei Seine stated that there is a need for stronger partnerships with the private sector to strengthen Ghana's health technology and infrastructure, ensuring adequate and timely access to medicines and establishing a reliable health financing mechanism.

"Over the years, Ghana's Health Sector has been rapidly evolving from large scale investment made in the infrastructure like the expansion and building of district and regional hospitals as well as polyclinics to bring service closer to the people," he stated.

According to him, government recognized the contribution of all organizations and individuals, especially private sector players such as West Africa Pharma Healthcare which impact positively on the health of the population.

He stressed that adopting and investing in the right health equipment and devices, pharmaceutical and non-drug consumables is crucial to enchanting human life while mitigating the double burden of communicable diseases plaguing the Africa Region.

The Minister said this at the second edition of West Africa Pharma and Healthcare Exbihition commenced on 16th May 2023 at the Accra International Conference Centre, Accra-Ghana.

He, therefore urged all the players in the health sector to take advantage of the invaluable opportunity and platform provided by this exhibition to build networks and create value for their businesses.

Indian high commissioner to Ghana H.E Mr. Suganah Rajaram commended the organizers for making such a bold step in organizing the exhibition for manufacturers and distributors in Ghana.

He added that the relationship between Ghana and India cannot be over-emphasized and for that matter the event will go a long way to strengthen the good relationship between the two countries.

He said the West Africa Pharma Exhibition is crucial because the health sector is very important to the India-Ghana economy engagement.

On his part, the Turkish Ambassador in Accra, Hüseyin Güngör said the embassy of Turkey is delighted to be associated with the objectives and the mission of the exhibition which aimed at building a resilient health care system in the West African sub-region using modern health technology and collaborative partnership.

The three days event (16th - 18th May) is expected to have over 100 manufacturers from India, Turkey, Nigeria, France, Ghana, Egypt, USA, UK, etc, and with 4000 visitors from Ghana and other neighboring countries.

The Expo was organized by WEGVORAUS Exhibitions Private Limited, India with support from Ministry of Health, The Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana (PHFAoG), the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association (PIWA), the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA, African Chamber of Youth Development and others aimed at using modern technology to build a resilient health system and create a network platform for manufacturers and importers in the health sector.