We stand with Ghana as it implements reforms to address current economic crisis – IMF

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
18.05.2023 LISTEN

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva has confirmed that her outfit has approved a $3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF) for Ghana.

In a post on Twitter, she extended her congratulations to the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF remains committed to supporting Ghana to implement reforms to address the country’s current economic and financial crisis.

“Congratulations to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo & his team on the $3 billion IMF-supported program approved by our Executive Board.

“We stand with Ghana as it implements reforms to address the current economic and financial crisis and help build a better future for all Ghanaians,” the IMF Managing Director shared.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Ministry of Finance says the approval of the IMF support programme firmly positions the country toward making a resilient recovery from the economic crisis.

“The IMF Board has today approved Ghana’s request for a $3 billion ECF, backed by our Post Covid-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG). Our strong growth & reform programme, coupled with this IMF deal, firmly positions Ghana towards a resilience recovery,” part of a post on the Twitter page of the Office of the Finance Minister said.

