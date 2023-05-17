$3 billion IMF deal firmly positions Ghana toward resilient recovery – Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance has announced that it has sealed a deal with the International Monetary (IMF) for a $3 Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was in Washington DC on Wednesday, May 17, when the Executive Board of the Fund met to consider Ghana’s programme.

After the approval, the Ministry of Finance says it will boost the strong growth of the Ghanaian economy and position the country towards a resilient recovery.

“The IMF Board has today approved Ghana’s request for a $3 billion ECF, backed by our Post Covid-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG). Our strong growth & reform programme, coupled with this #IMFDeal, firmly positions Ghana towards a #ResilientRecovery,” a post on Twitter said.

The International Monetary Fund will on Thursday, May 18, hold a virtual press conference to provide details of the deal with Ghana.

At the press conference, the schedule for the disbursement of the $3 billion will be announced.