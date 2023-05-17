IMF deal: Approval of programme means gov’t must stop eating fat meals and eat ‘gob3’ – Joe Jackson

Financial Analyst at Dalex Finance, Mr. Joe Jackson has welcomed the Executive Board approval of Ghana’s Internal Monetary Fund (IMF) programme but insists government must now sit up.

The Executive Board of the Fund met on Wednesday, May 17, and approved the $3 billion credit facility for Ghana.

Speaking to Citi News this evening, Mr. Joe Jackson argued that government must now cease all forms of recklessness.

He insists that instead of eating fat meals, government must resort to eating gari and beans (gob3).

“What we have is a big brother or a big sister who says I know you are so broke, I know you have your debtors hanging around you. Take this money and plug the direst loopholes and have some reserves while we finish off the negotiations and make sure that you have time to breathe and time to pay off your debt.

“It is not an invitation to go on another spending sphere. It says that take this so that your children can go to school so that you can have some food on the table. Go and get rid of your side chick, go and stop eating those fat meals. Go and start eating gob3. Go and eat koko and koose for breakfast so that you can start paying off your debtors,” Mr. Joe Jackson said.

According to the Financial Analyst, it will go against the country if government decides to be reckless again.

Following the Executive Board approval of Ghana’s deal today, the IMF is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday to announce the plan in place for the release of the $3 billion credit facility.