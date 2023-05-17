ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Supreme Court's ruling on Assin North MP baffling, a blow to democracy’ — Minority

Headlines Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forsonleft and expunged Assin North MP, James Gyekye Quayson
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson[left] and expunged Assin North MP, James Gyekye Quayson

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has expressed dismay at the Supreme Court's ruling that declared the election of James Gyakye Quayson, Member of Parliament for Assin North constituency, as unconstitutional, null, and void.

According to Justice Jones Dotse, who read the unanimous decision by a seven-member panel, Mr. Quayson failed to renounce his Canadian citizenship before filing to run for Parliament, which is in contravention of the 1992 Constitution.

The court's full reasons for the decision will be given in a judgment to be issued on June 7, 2023, the presiding judge said.

In a press statement released today, May 17, the Caucus described the decision as "baffling" and a "slap in the face of our democracy and the rule of law."

The Minority Caucus argues that the intention of Ghana's constitution is not to allow a dual citizen to perform the functions of a Member of Parliament.

It indicated that it is however surprising that the Supreme Court could direct the removal of such a person who has already been duly elected as a Member of Parliament after being cleared by the Electoral Commission.

"It is important to place on record that as at the time of his election, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson was not a dual citizen, neither was he a dual citizen as at the time he took the oath of office as a Member of Parliament," the statement said.

The Caucus added that while it is yet to study the reasoning of the court in taking the decision, it appears to be a blow to democracy and the rule of law.

The statement, signed by Minority Leader Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson (PhD), MP, assured the public that the Caucus would inform them of its position upon reviewing the reasoning of the Court in arriving at its decision.

They also urged their rank and file to remain calm while they pursue all legal avenues to ensure that justice is served.

Find a full copy of the press release below:

517202390251-m6htk8w331-89edaf7a-c85d-4357-936d-cec38f6f93c5.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

44 minutes ago

We stand with Ghana as it implements reforms to address current economic crisis – IMF We stand with Ghana as it implements reforms to address current economic crisis ...

45 minutes ago

We have components to determine reduction of fares — Transport Operators react to 10 fare reduction We have components to determine reduction of fares — Transport Operators react t...

57 minutes ago

3 billion IMF deal firmly positions Ghana toward resilient recovery – Finance Ministry $3 billion IMF deal firmly positions Ghana toward resilient recovery – Finance M...

1 hour ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forsonleft and expunged Assin North MP, James Gyekye Quayson ‘Supreme Court's ruling on Assin North MP baffling, a blow to democracy’ — Minor...

1 hour ago

We need political action not legal — Xavier-Sossu reacts to Assin North MP's expulsion from parliament We need political action not legal — Xavier-Sossu reacts to Assin North MP's exp...

1 hour ago

Nigerian lesbian ties knot with female lover in US Nigerian lesbian ties knot with female lover in US

2 hours ago

John Setor Dumelo, Ghanaian farmer and actor Someday I will establish a low-interest loan bank for farmers — John Dumelo

2 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry Movement A stupid country with weak men as judges, prosecutors and presidents – Oliver Ba...

2 hours ago

Mr. Joe Jackson IMF deal: Approval of programme means gov’t must stop eating fat meals and eat ‘...

2 hours ago

Hon. Masawudu Mubarick, the defeated Asawase PC Aspirant Asawase primaries: Muntaka has my full support — Mubarick breaks silence

Latest: News
body-container-line