We need political action not legal — Xavier-Sossu reacts to Assin North MP's expulsion from parliament

Madina MP, Francis Xavier-Sossu has called for political action rather than legal action in response to the Supreme Court's ruling on the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, May 17, a seven-member panel of the court ruled that Mr. Quayson's election as Member of Parliament for Assin North was unconstitutional, null and void.

The court stated that the MP had failed to renounce his Canadian citizenship before filing his nomination, a contravention of the 1992 Constitution.

Lawyer Francis Xavier-Sossu, who is also a defense counsel for Mr. Quayson, was with the MP when the verdict was announced.

In a social media post, he expressed disappointment in the ruling and claimed that the court had disregarded the Modern Purposive Approach to Interpretation of the Constitution.

He argued that Mr. Quayson was not a Canadian citizen at the time he filed to contest as an MP, nor at the time of his election and swearing-in.

“Sad as it may be, I am convinced and it is my respectful view that the Court threw away Modern Purposive Approach to Interpretation of the Constitution as Hon. Quayson was not a Canadian citizen at the time he filed to contest as MP & at the time of his election & swearing in,” he stated.

While acknowledging the complexity of the intersection between politics and law, Francis Xavier-Sossu called for political action, stating that legal action is not the way forward.

He expressed confidence in the leadership of the party to advise on the next course of action.

“Politics and law can be a complex mix. I am confident the leadership of the party would advice on the next way forward.

“I recommend that we look outside of the courts for solution to this matter. We need Political action, not legal action going forward,” he wrote.