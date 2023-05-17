ModernGhana logo
Nigerian lesbian ties knot with female lover in US

A Nigerian woman based in the United States has tied the knot with her female lover in a same-sex marriage ceremony held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Elizabeth Ekpo, a doctor, got married to her partner Krystle on May 13, 2022, according to pictures shared on social media.

A sister of one of the brides posted on Facebook saying "My baby sister Krystle got married to the love of her life, Dr. Elizabeth Ekpo, this past weekend in NOLA. I gained an additional sister Liz. I wish both of you happiness and joy forever. Congratulations. I Love you all Always #marriedtomednola."

The wedding photos showed the brides in traditional wedding gowns exchanging vows and rings, officiated by a female cleric.

The news has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some congratulating the couple while others criticized the same-sex marriage.

However, supporters of the union pointed out that love between two consenting adults should be celebrated regardless of their gender.

Though same-sex marriages are still not permitted in Nigeria, they are recognized in some parts of the United States including Louisiana where this particular union took place.

