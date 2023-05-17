ModernGhana logo
Supreme Court ruling on James Gyakye Quayson’s election is a slap in the face of democracy – Minority

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Minority in Parliament has issued a press release to react to the Supreme Court’s ruling on the election of James Gyakye Quayson as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 17, ruled that the election of James Gyakye Quayson is null and void.

The apex court has directed Parliament to expunge the name of the now-former MP for Assin North from the records of the house.

In a press release from the Minority reacting to the ruling, the Minority described the Supreme Court ruling as a slap on the face of democracy and the rule of law.

“While we are yet to study the reasoning of the court in making its decision, it appears to be a slap in the face of our democracy and the rule of law. We shall inform the public of our position upon reviewing the reasoning of the Court in arriving at its decision. We urge our rank and file to be calm while we pursue all legal avenues to ensure that justice is served,” the release from the Minority signed by its Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said.

Meanwhile, the Minority insists that at the time of his election, James Gyakye Quayson was not a dual citizen, nor was he a dual citizen at the time he took the oath of office as a Member of Parliament.

Read the release from the Minority below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

