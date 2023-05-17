GAMLS educates public on hypertension at 50th anniversary celebration

A Microbiologist of the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital and the Central Region Chairman of the Ghana Association Of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), Dr. Ekow Kuma Nelson has described high blood pressure as a silent killer.

According to him, it's a silent killer because it is asymptomatic - meaning it doesn't come with symptoms and it only becomes serious normally when the person least expects it with dire consequences.

Speaking on Central Morning Show on GBC Radio Central Wednesday, 17th May, 2023 as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of GAMLS which coincides with World Hypertension Day Celebration, the Medical Laboratory Consultant revealed that statistically 1.28 billion adults worldwide between the ages of 30-79 have high blood pressure. Out of this number, 46% are unaware of their condition while 42% are diagnosed and treated.

Dr.Kumah further noted that about 600,000 cases of hypertension are recorded annually with fewer of these people in their older ages. He added that more of these patients were younger persons, sometimes in their 20s.

"Approximately 1 in 5 adults representing about 42% have it under control. It is the vision of WHO to reduce hypertension by 33% between 2010 to 2030", Dr. Nelson shared.

With reference to Ghana, he noted that 5.27 million are hypertensive. Out of this 34% are males whiles 30% are females.

In explaining why more men are hypertensive than women, Dr. Nelson Ekow Kumah said it can be associated with the Akan socio-cultural value system. "A value system where men are not allowed to hide emotions can be a contributing factor to high stress build-up which culminates into hypertension in more men than women.

The Medical Laboratory Consultant averred that in "our system men are not encouraged to cry even though situations can demand for same. In a situation where a woman would cry to get respite, men would rather not cry and all such bottle-up emotions build stress which can lead to pressure."

Another problem according to Dr. Nelson is the lack of rest for most men. "Our penchant to make a lot more money to cater for our insatiable needs causes most men to leave home very early and return late. This lack of sleep for a very long time piles up stress which could lead to high blood pressure."

He added, "Current risk factors which make an individual predisposed to have blood pressure issues are family history, obesity thus a situation where an individual has more weight than necessary, alcoholism is another risk factor, smoking, ageing, lack of exercise and excessive intake of sodium."

With the age bracket, the Central Region Chairman of GAMLS noted that the bracket has now become scary since it has reduced from adult age bracket to as young as 20 - 25 years. "This could be linked to sedentary lifestyles among the youth and bad eating habits in recent times," he stated.

He advised that when one begins to experience chest pains, dizziness, nausea, blared vision, anxiety, confusion and abnormal heart rhythm then the person should seek medical attention at the nearest health facility.

He underscored the fact that it is imperative for everyone to regularly check their pressure to know their status in order to remedy it before it becomes too late.

Dr. Nelson added that, as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, the Central Regional Branch is in collaboration with the Kidney Research Initiative GHANA (KRI), Department of Medical Laboratory Science, UCC and the Department of Physicians Assistant Studies, UCC organized a free medical screening for the Cape Coast Metropolis to mark the World Hypertension Day.