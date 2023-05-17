ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.05.2023 Headlines

"If indeed you need your freedom, you should honour the agreement" — Ato Essien given July 4 to pay outstanding money 

If indeed you need your freedom, you should honour the agreement — Ato Essien given July 4 to pay outstanding money
17.05.2023 LISTEN

An Accra High Court has given convicted William Ato Essien up to July 4, 2023, to pay outstanding money owed to the State as per the agreement with the Republic.

Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, a Court of Appeal Judge, sitting as an additional High Court Judge said, “I will hasten slowly and adjourn the application to July 4, 2023.”

He said: “If indeed you need your freedom, you should honour the agreement before July 4.”

The founder of the defunct Capital Bank was on December 13, last year, convicted and ordered to pay GH₵60 million to the State after entering into an agreement with the State under Section 35 of the Court's Act 1993, Act 459.

Having failed to fulfil the orders of the Court to pay the first instalment of GH₵20 million by the April 28 deadline, the State filed a motion for the Court to impose a custodial sentence on him.

The judge said, he had taken notice that the convict had taken steps to liquidate some assets in Essien's Swiss international holdings for, which he was the Sole Shareholder and was expecting huge sums of monies as he had indicated in the affidavit in opposition, which he had deposed to.

He said if indeed the depositions in the affidavit had been made bonafide, time would vindicate that.

Justice Kyei Baffour said he wanted to give the convict a lifeline and expressed the hope that he would do his best and recover the money for the State.

GNA

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Supreme Court ruling on James Gyakye Quaysons election is a slap in the face of democracy – Minority Supreme Court ruling on James Gyakye Quayson’s election is a slap in the face of...

16 minutes ago

It's unfair to blame the current Ato Forson-led Minority leadership for ousted 17 MPs — Muntaka to NDC leadership It's unfair to blame the current Ato Forson-led Minority leadership for ousted 1...

50 minutes ago

Having children when you are young is ideal – Nutritionist Having children when you are young is ideal – Nutritionist

1 hour ago

Opaque Gold4Oil scheme, stealing of Covid-19 Funds were to fund Bawumias campaign – Clement Apaak Opaque Gold4Oil scheme, stealing of Covid-19 Funds were to fund Bawumia’s campai...

1 hour ago

High Court grants Kwasi Nyantakyis request to see Anas face High Court grants Kwasi Nyantakyi’s request to see Anas’ face

1 hour ago

If indeed you need your freedom, you should honour the agreement — Ato Essien given July 4 to pay outstanding money "If indeed you need your freedom, you should honour the agreement" — Ato Essien ...

2 hours ago

Passengers in Krach East yet to enjoy 10 reduction in transport fares Passengers in Krach East  yet to enjoy 10% reduction in transport fares   

2 hours ago

VR: Dead body washed ashore at Amutinu-Ayitikope in Ketu South V/R: Dead body washed ashore at Amutinu-Ayitikope in Ketu South 

2 hours ago

Kumasi commercial drivers reject new 10 fare reduction Kumasi commercial drivers reject new 10% fare reduction

2 hours ago

Bawumia inspects Wa Youth Resource Centre Bawumia inspects Wa Youth Resource Centre

Latest: News
body-container-line