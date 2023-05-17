ModernGhana logo
High Court grants Kwasi Nyantakyi’s request to see Anas’ face

Ace Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas will testify against former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwasi Nyantakyi in open court, according to a High Court ruling.

Anas will wear his trademark mask during the testimony, but Nyantakyi will be allowed to see his face in chambers before the proceedings. The court granted this request made by Nyantakyi’s lawyers.

They had asked the court to grant them an opportunity to see the real face of Anas Aremeyaw Anas in camera.

The prosecution against Mr. Nyantakyi arises from the publishing of a documentary named ‘Number 12:When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm’, which exposes systemic corruption in Ghanaian football.

Aremeyaw Anas Anas, a key witness in the case, was instrumental in revealing the alleged wrongdoing.

The court stressed in its decision the necessity of giving proper opportunities for individuals to defend themselves when their liberty is in danger.

Recognizing Anas as a significant witness, the court agreed that his identification is crucial for the accused to mount an effective defense and ordered: “Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas will testify against former GFA President Kwasi Nyantakyi in open court but disguised in a mask.

“Mr. Nyantakyi will, however, have the opportunity to see his face in chambers before such testimony.”

