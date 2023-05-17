What we promised is not what is happening now – NPPs Alfred Thompson admits

Communications Team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alfred Thompson has noted that the NPP government is working to deal with the current economic crisis.

This was after admitting that what the ruling NPP promised Ghanaians to win power is not what is being delivered now.

Speaking to GTV on the Breakfast Show, Alfred Thompson argued that the government has been challenged due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He appealed to Ghanaians to support government in this difficult times to turn things around.

“Definitely what we [NPP] promised is not what is happening now but it is a global phenomenon and we’re working to bring the economy back on track,” Alfred Thompson said.

Meanwhile, the NPP Communications Team member says he will be shocked if the NPP loses the 2024 General Election.

He argues that his party knows the weakness of NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and will capitalise on it to ensure he loses the election.

“We [NPP] are happy John Mahama has won. We know him so well, we know his weak points.

“I’d be very surprised if we lose the 2024 elections,” Alfred Thompson insisted.