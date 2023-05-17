ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Otumfuo, King Charles III collaborate to reclaim lands destroyed by galamsey

Headlines Otumfuo, King Charles III collaborate to reclaim lands destroyed by galamsey
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II says he will be collaborating with King Charles III of the United Kingdom to reclaim lands that have been destroyed by illegal mining activities in Ghana.

The Asantehene disclosed this at the launch of the 2023 edition of the Green Ghana Day held in Kumasi today, Wednesday, 17 May 2023.

He said he had a discussion with King Charles III when he attended his coronation in London about land reclamation in Ghana.

During the private discussion, Otumfuo said, King Charles III accepted to collaborate with him to reclaim lands destroyed by galamsey activities in the country.

Otumfuo said his technical team together with King Charles' team will meet to formulate a policy to embark on the land reclamation.

“When I attended the coronation of King Charles III whose number one legacy is perhaps his commitment to afforestation, reforestation and the fight against climate change, interestingly, my discussions with him were on land reclamation in Ghana and we had some private discussions and he has accepted to collaborate with me for us to do that,” the Asantehene said that.

He added “he [King Charles III] has directed his technical team to meet mine so we can direct a policy to meet for that to help Ghana reclaim some of our land that has been destroyed by galamsey”.

—Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Bawumia inspects Wa Youth Resource Centre Bawumia inspects Wa Youth Resource Centre

1 hour ago

Peace appeal: Kenyan President William Ruto. By EDUARDO SOTERAS AFPFile Kenya's Ruto tells Sudan generals to 'stop the nonsense'

2 hours ago

NPP Communications Team member Alfred Thompson What we promised is not what is happening now – NPPs Alfred Thompson admits

2 hours ago

If we are in dumsor bring out a schedule for Ghanaians to plan accordingly – Minority demands If we are in ‘dumsor’ bring out a schedule for Ghanaians to plan accordingly – M...

4 hours ago

AR: 20 Obuasi SHTS students arrested for attacking plantain chips seller at Sokoban A/R: 20 Obuasi SHTS students arrested for attacking plantain chips seller at Sok...

4 hours ago

NPP happy over Supreme Court decision on James Gyakye Quayson NPP happy over Supreme Court decision on James Gyakye Quayson

4 hours ago

Court defers hearing of Charles Bissues suit against Special Prosecutor Court defers hearing of Charles Bissue’s suit against Special Prosecutor

4 hours ago

Unibank's trial: More than GHS56.2 million withdrawn from interbranch ledger account Unibank's trial: More than GHS56.2 million withdrawn from interbranch ledger acc...

4 hours ago

Court remands man for insulting President Akufo-Addo Court remands man for insulting President Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

Expunge Jame Gyakye Quaysons name from your records – Unanimous Supreme Court orders Parliament Expunge Jame Gyakye Quayson’s name from your records – Unanimous Supreme Court o...

Latest: News
body-container-line