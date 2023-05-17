ModernGhana logo
If we are in ‘dumsor’ bring out a schedule for Ghanaians to plan accordingly – Minority demands

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Minority in Parliament has expressed displeasure about the unannounced power outages (dumsor) witnessed in the country recently.

People in various parts of the country have complained about the power outages, describing it as the return of dumsor.

In a press release from the Minority signed by John Abdulai Jinapor who is the Ranking Member on Mines and Energy Committee, it has demanded that government comes clean on whether dumsor is back or not.

“While most Ghanaians have been witnessing intermittent power outages, others have been experiencing low currents and occasional high voltage leading to damages of their electrical gadgets and equipment in some cases.

“It is a well-known fact especially, amongst energy sector players that the current outages the country is experiencing is due to gas shortages coupled with serious challenges with the procurement of alternative fuels due the precarious financial state of the Energy sector SOEs.

“We, therefore, call on Government and responsible government agencies to come clean on the current state of power outages as a matter of urgency and provide a schedule if need be to enable the ordinary consumer and industry to plan and avoid damages of their electrical equipment,” parts of the release from the Minority said.

The Minority is also unhappy that most of the Energy sector SOEs have continued to witness worsening financial positions since the assumption of office of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia despite their administration receiving over 20 billion cedis in ESLA revenues and about 40 billion cedis in petroleum revenues.

