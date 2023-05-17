ModernGhana logo
Muntaka’s haughtiness must be tamed — Prof Gyampo reacts to MP’s attacks on NDC leadership

Headlines Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarakleft and Professor Ransford Gyampo, senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana
Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak[left] and Professor Ransford Gyampo, senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, is calling for disciplinary action against outspoken MP Muntaka Mubarak for attacking the National Democratic Congress leadership.

Muntaka Mubarak retained his Asawase seat in the May 13 NDC primaries but has been lashing out at the party's leadership for perceived unfairness during the process.

He alleged that some national executives campaigned for his opponent to unseat him.

He also criticized how the election venue was chosen without consultation.

Though he won the election, Muntaka said he will not forgive the "injustices" and called on NDC flagbearer John Mahama to address the resulting party divisions.

Reacting to this, Prof. Ransford Gyampo said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 17, called for disciplinary measures to stop Muntaka's criticism of the party leadership.

The political science expert argued a more discreet approach would be more politically prudent.

"I think Muntaka’s haughtiness must be tamed. His long association with Iddrisu Haruna must teach him that sometimes, silence and meekness, even when one is right, and has a genuine case, is politically golden,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, a Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande has slammed Muntaka along with two other MPs for airing their grievances publicly instead of using internal party channels.

He criticized Muntaka Mubarak, Sam George and Felix Kwakye Ofosu for publicly calling for sanctions against national executives who allegedly interfered in the primaries.

