UniMAC-GIJ holds lecture on hate speech, fake news regulation issues

A public lecture at the University of Media, Arts and Communication highlighted the complex issues in regulating hate speech and fake news.

Dr. Venkat Lyer, a barrister-at-law from Northern Ireland said criminalizing hate speech will be difficult due to problems in defining it, identifying its dangers, and cultural sensitivities.

He said while regulating hate speech may be well-intentioned, authorities must consider its potential impact on freedom of expression.

Dr. Lyer explained, "Merely causing offence should not be a ground for banning hate speech because some speech leads to positive effects."

Instead, he advocated for education and adherence to ethical principles to address the issue.

Justice Kofi Samuel Date-Bah, chair of the event and a former Supreme Court judge in Ghana and The Gambia, said addressing hate speech "involves a process of discussion, taking into account the basics to arrive at a conclusion which reflects our culture and does not defeat freedom of speech."

The public lecture provided a forum for stakeholders to discuss growing calls to regulate hate speech and fake news, and the complex challenges such regulation poses.

While the speakers agreed regulation may be needed, they highlighted the risks to free expression.

Education, ethics and dialogue were seen as more effective mean to long-term solutions.