ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: 20 Obuasi SHTS students arrested for attacking plantain chips seller at Sokoban

Crime & Punishment AR: 20 Obuasi SHTS students arrested for attacking plantain chips seller at Sokoban
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

More than 20 students of Obuasi Senior High Technical School have been arrested by police.

The arrests follow a clash between the students of the school and residents of Sokoban in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, 17 May 2023, when the students allegedly attacked and injured a young boy who was selling plantain chips which the students had taken and declined to pay while on their way from their Inter-Schools athletic competition.

The Assembly Member for the area, Mr Kwadwo Boateng, said the students threw an object from their vehicle at the young boy when he attempted to collect his payment. In response, he also retaliated by throwing a stone at them.

Some of the students who had participated in the Inter-Schools athletics competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and were returning to Obuasi, he said, got down from the vehicle and allegedly attacked the young boy who fell unconscious in the process.

Some residents of the area, upon seeing the situation, the Assembly Member noted, became infuriated and blocked the road in an attempt to prevent other vehicles which were carrying the students from passing through the community in an attempt to seek justice for the young boy.

Swift intervention by the Ampabame Police put the situation under control and impounded the vehicle which was carrying the students who attacked the young boy, arresting the students onboard.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at the hospital while Police have begun investigations into the incident.

Source: classfmonline.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP happy over Supreme Court decision on James Gyakye Quayson NPP happy over Supreme Court decision on James Gyakye Quayson

2 hours ago

Court defers hearing of Charles Bissues suit against Special Prosecutor Court defers hearing of Charles Bissue’s suit against Special Prosecutor

2 hours ago

Unibank's trial: More than GHS56.2 million withdrawn from interbranch ledger account Unibank's trial: More than GHS56.2 million withdrawn from interbranch ledger acc...

2 hours ago

Court remands man for insulting President Akufo-Addo Court remands man for insulting President Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Expunge Jame Gyakye Quaysons name from your records – Unanimous Supreme Court orders Parliament Expunge Jame Gyakye Quayson’s name from your records – Unanimous Supreme Court o...

2 hours ago

Police Hospital morgue stinks; lab shuts down Police Hospital morgue stinks; lab shuts down

2 hours ago

AFP - BERTRAND GUAY French court upholds Sarkozy's prison term in wiretap graft case

2 hours ago

Former Assin North MP, James Kwakye Quayson We'll issue full reasons on June 7 — Supreme Court after asking parliament to re...

2 hours ago

From L-R: Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the Campaign cars and Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Where did you get the $6million for your 100 campaign pick-ups? – Dafeamekpor qu...

2 hours ago

Kofi Akpaloo Experienced Mahama is not visionary enough to be President of Ghana – Kofi Akpal...

Latest: News
body-container-line