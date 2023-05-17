ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police Hospital morgue stinks; lab shuts down

Health Police Hospital morgue stinks; lab shuts down
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Police Hospital morgue is stinking like a sewer, compelling the Hospital’s laboratory to shutdown.

The stench from the morgue engulfs the laboratory and reaches other units of the facility.

A source at the Hospital attributed the situation to a large number of unidentified dead bodies at the morgue, with some fridges broken down.

The source said the situation had persisted for about a month.

The GNA and other clients who visited the lab Wednesday morning were turned away by an Officer.

The Officer said the lab was shut down because the offensive odour from the morgue was not good for the staff and patients.

He said he was not sure when the situation would be addressed.

517202314136-vaqdtgfssn-whatsapp-image-2023-05-17-at-111304

The GNA observed that clients who were aware of the situation were in nose masks, those unaware, buried their noses in their palms as they rushed out of the space.

Madam Stella Kumedzro, an Environmental Health Analyst, said the discomfort created for patients and staff of the Hospital was unacceptable and that it could lead to housefly infestation.

She said the fluid draining from the decomposed corpses may contain chemicals such as formalin, which if not sanitarily disposed off may predispose people who came into contact with the chemicals to health challenges like cancers.

Madam Kumedzro said the fluid, containing chemicals, may also pollute the soil and end up in water bodies after a downpour.

She advised the Hospital to contact the Environmental Health Office for processes leading to mass burial of the corpses.

Mr Douglas N. A. Tagoe, Greater Accra Environmental Health Regional Director, told the GNA that his office was going to instruct the Hospital to decongest the fridges immediately, disinfect and deodorise the Unit.

GNA

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Former Mentor contestant gets life sentence for manslaughter Former Mentor contestant gets life sentence for manslaughter

3 hours ago

Parliament, government, court have failed to provide a parliamentary representation for SALL – Franklin Cudjoe Parliament, government, court have failed to provide a parliamentary representat...

3 hours ago

Dr. Joseph Obeng, President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association GUTA Dollar still unstable; we won’t reduce prices – GUTA

3 hours ago

PURC increases end-user electricity tariff by 18.36 effective June 1 PURC increases end-user electricity tariff by 18.36% effective June 1

3 hours ago

Prof. Godfred Bokpin IMF deal: Don’t celebrate board approval; get to work to meet the targets – Prof...

3 hours ago

IMF to announce disbursement plan for 3 billion credit facility for Ghana on Thursday IMF to announce disbursement plan for $3 billion credit facility for Ghana on Th...

3 hours ago

Your 'coup' has cost us 17 MPs – Muntaka tells NDC Your 'coup' has cost us 17 MPs – Muntaka tells NDC

3 hours ago

IMF to announce Ghanas bailout today IMF to announce Ghana’s bailout today

3 hours ago

AR: Students, community clash leaves one in critical condition A/R: Students, community clash leaves one in critical condition

3 hours ago

NDC primaries: Minority leadership change caused defeat of 17 MPs – Muntaka NDC primaries: Minority leadership change caused defeat of 17 MPs – Muntaka

Latest: Health
body-container-line