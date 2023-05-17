Bawumia campaign vehicles hit town for election 2024

17.05.2023 LISTEN

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is reportedly preparing to compete for the flagbearer position of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 elections.

Dr Bawumia’s campaign vehicles, adorned with NPP colours, have been spotted in town, and billboards featuring his image are expected to be erected soon.

Although Dr Bawumia has not publicly declared his candidacy, his campaign posters have already circulated on social media.

The Vice President recently told the Majority caucus in Parliament of his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary in November this year.

The meeting which was held on May 2, 2023 saw the majority of the NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) endorsing the move by the Vice President.

His foray into the race brings to nine aspirants who have shown interest including Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region and Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong.

The rest are Joe Ghartey, MP for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former General Secretary of NPP, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Minister of NEPAD and Regional Integration and Boakye Agyarko, former Minister of Energy.

Nominations for the parliamentary race will be accepted between December 20, 2023 and January 4, 2024 and the nomination period for the presidential primary will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.

Dr Bawumia is considered by many as the favourite to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2024 but must beat off stiff competition from three-time runner Mr Kyerematen who resigned in January this year to focus on his presidential ambition.

According to Vice President, Dr Bawumia he would contest the NPP's flagbearer race and he was prepared to lead the party to break the eight years of political party cycle.

—DGN online