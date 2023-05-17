ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

US convoy ambushed in Nigeria, four killed by gunmen

Headlines US convoy ambushed in Nigeria, four killed by gunmen
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Gunmen in south-eastern Nigeria have attacked a US convoy, killing four people, the local police say.

They say two of the victims of Tuesday’s attack in the Anambra state were US consulate employees, while the other two were police officers.

The attackers kidnapped three other people and set their vehicle on fire.

Washington says no US citizens were in the convoy, which was traveling in the state plagued by violence and a separatist insurgency.

Nigerian police say the attack happened on the Atani-Osamale road in the Ogbaru region.

Police spokesperson DSP Ikenga Tochukwu says security forces were currently carrying out a rescue and recovery operation.

In a statement to the BBC, the US confirmed that “there was an incident on 16 May in Anambra state”, adding that Washington was working with Nigerian security services to investigate the attack.

“The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organising trips to the field,” the US state department said.

The Nigerian authorities often blame violent attacks in the region on the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra movement (Ipob).

The group has so far made no public comments on the issue.

5172023123605-wbrduhgtto-5172023121233-vbrduknhgtsnmg7q8u3

Source: BBC

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Dr. Joseph Obeng, President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association GUTA Dollar still unstable; we won’t reduce prices – GUTA

2 hours ago

PURC increases end-user electricity tariff by 18.36 effective June 1 PURC increases end-user electricity tariff by 18.36% effective June 1

2 hours ago

Prof. Godfred Bokpin IMF deal: Don’t celebrate board approval; get to work to meet the targets – Prof...

2 hours ago

IMF to announce disbursement plan for 3 billion credit facility for Ghana on Thursday IMF to announce disbursement plan for $3 billion credit facility for Ghana on Th...

2 hours ago

Your 'coup' has cost us 17 MPs – Muntaka tells NDC Your 'coup' has cost us 17 MPs – Muntaka tells NDC

2 hours ago

IMF to announce Ghanas bailout today IMF to announce Ghana’s bailout today

2 hours ago

AR: Students, community clash leaves one in critical condition A/R: Students, community clash leaves one in critical condition

2 hours ago

NDC primaries: Minority leadership change caused defeat of 17 MPs – Muntaka NDC primaries: Minority leadership change caused defeat of 17 MPs – Muntaka

3 hours ago

AP - Sergei Chirikov African nations launch peace initiative to end war in Ukraine

3 hours ago

Paris Club debt relief will not solve Ghanas economic crisis Paris Club debt relief will not solve Ghana’s economic crisis

Latest: News
body-container-line