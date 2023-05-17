IMF deal: Don’t celebrate board approval; get to work to meet the targets – Prof. Bokpin to gov’t

Prof. Godfred Bokpin

An Economist and Professor of Finance at the University of Ghana Business School, Prof. Godfred Bokpin has indicated that the Executive Board approval of the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is a massive boost.

However, he insists that this is not the time for government and government officials to pop champagne to celebrate.

According to the economist, government must rather focus on putting in the needed work to meet the targets of the IMF programme.

“In as much as a board approval represents good news we need to be a bit cautious. This is because, when you open the programme it will be work. The first release is a statement of intent, the subsequent instalment will be based on performance. So I’ll urge Ghanaians to wait and see what is in the programme itself. What are the structural benchmarks? What are the fiscal reforms?

“Don’t forget that the Board approval is good news, there are targets that we have to meet every six months of the programme review. Part of the target may include our tax to GDP ratio of 18% the strategy of increasing tax revenue could impact negatively businesses. If we don’t adopt optimal tax handles. So if you ask me, it is time to roll our sleeves and get to work. It is not time to pop the champagne,” Prof. Godfred Bokpin said.

The IMF Executive Board is meeting today to reportedly approve Ghana’s deal. On Thursday, it is expected that there will be a press conference to announce a disbursement plan for the $3 billion credit facility for the country.

It is understood that Ghana will receive $600 million as the first tranche of the IMF funds.