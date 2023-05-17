Parliament, government, court have failed to provide a parliamentary representation for SALL – Franklin Cudjoe

ModernGhana logo
Franklin Cudjoe, founder of IMANI Africa, is strongly criticizing government for failing to provide parliamentary representation for the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke and Lolobi.

Three years ago, representatives from these areas met with the Speaker of Parliament to seek his guidance on resolving the lack of parliamentary representation.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin is said to have urged them to properly invoke Parliament's jurisdiction to address the issue.

However, Franklin Cudjoe says Parliament, the judiciary, the local government ministry and the President have failed the people of SALL.

He said in a length tweet: “Three years ago today, members of the Joint Steering Committee of the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke and Lolobi (SALL) Traditonal Areas called on the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban S.K. Bagbin to seek his guidance on how to resolve the SALL debacle.

“The Speaker urged us to properly invoke the jurisdiction of Parliament to thoroughly address the non-representation of the SALL people in the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic. We have tried but Parliament is failing.”

He continued, “The courts have failed us, the local government ministry has failed us and the President has failed us. We will try again.

“It would be recalled that the Electoral Commission (EC) through a release issued on the eve of the 2020 elections caused the exclusion of SALL to vote and elect a member of parliament."

