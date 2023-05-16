ModernGhana logo
Nigerian man jailed 8yearrs for impersonating COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa, defrauding other people

The Accra Circuit Court One has sentenced a Nigerian man to eight years imprisonment in hard labour for impersonating COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah on social media and defrauding unsuspecting persons.

Bright Daniels, who at the time of committing the crime, was a convicted prisoner at the Nsawam Prisons, denied the offence.

He was taken through a full trial and found culpable.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye, giving the facts in the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah, said the Complainant was COP Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, a former boss of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service who is now the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Daniels, an ex-convict is a Nigerian, who served a seven-year jail term at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons.

His accomplice, Livinus Amadianaeze Ugwu, also an ex-convict and a Nigerian, is on the run, the Court heard.

DSP Nyamekye said in April 2021, COP Addo-Danquah's attention was drawn to a fake Facebook Messenger account created in her name and bearing her picture that was being used to solicit money from police personnel under the pretence of getting them slots to United Nations (UN) and African Union (AU) Missions in Somalia and Sudan.

He said the user of the said fake Facebook account contacted the victims and directed them to pay money via a mobile money network.

Detective Chief Inspector Baffoe paid GH¢10,000.00 to the number and the amount was subsequently withdrawn by Daniels.

The prosecution said investigations revealed that the phone number was traced to the environs of the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons in the Easter Region.

Further investigations revealed that Daniels was the user of the number. After a search conducted by the police, a Samsung Galaxy A02 phone which Daniels used to chat with Ugwu and a Tecno feature phone that was used to receive the money from Detective Chief Inspector Baffoe, were retrieved.

DSP Nyamekye said Forensic Examination conducted on the devices revealed that Daniels and Ugwu conspired to use the name and photograph of the COP Addo-Danquah to collect money from police personnel under the pretext of getting them a slot to travel to the United Nations and African Union Mission in Somalia.

Daniels then acquired the SIM card with 02******* that was used to receive money from their victims.

He admitted the offence and after investigations, he was charged and put before this court.

Source: GNA

