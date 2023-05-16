ModernGhana logo
Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly to pay bills of food poisoning victims

Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkwanta South, has paid a visit to victims who allegedly suffered from food poisoning at a funeral in Kabiti-Agou.

The 25 victims of which five are females, were admitted at the St Joseph Hospital and Medical Village, the Municipal Hospital.

The MCE, sympathising with the victims promised that the Assembly would bear the bills of victims as its support to ameliorate the effect of the situation.

He advised them to be careful with what they eat and drink during feasts and funerals.

The MCE was in the company of the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Joseph Abugre and the Nkwanta South Constituency Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Obikyenbi Junior.

The victims started complaining of severe stomach pains and vomiting after eating a suspected meal at a funeral on Sunday.

They were rushed to the Hospitals in the area for treatment.

No casualty was recorded.
-GNA

