First Atlantic sexual harassment case: Court orders plaintiff to return banker’s car

An Accra High Court hearing the case between former national service personnel of the First Atlantic Bank, Seyram Adabla, and Chief Finance Officer, Mr. Ernest Nimako has ordered that a Honda Civic vehicle be taken into custody at the Registry till the final determination of the case.

Seyram Adablah in her suit in January noted that the defendant had breached an earlier agreement to buy her a car, pay for her accommodation for three years, give her a monthly stipend of GHS3,000 and marry her after divorcing his wife.

She added that Ernest Nimako was also to give her a lump sum to start her own business.

The vehicle became a subject of contention after the banker registered it in his name.

Presiding judge Olivia Obeng Owusu on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, ordered that the said vehicle with registration number GC 7899-21 be handed over to the Registrar of the High Court until the final determination of the case.

Additionally, the defendant, Ernest Nimako is to submit all the documents of the Honda Civic.

Counsel for Ernest Nimako also prayed the court to order the plaintiff from tarnishing his image through publications on social media platforms. He averred that Ms. Adablah was in the habit of making publications on TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

But Seyram Adablah through her counsel opposed the allegations, noting that the publications were done before her suit.

In her ruling, Justice Obeng Owusu ordered both parties to restrain from “posting any videos, pictures, and materials on social media and traditional media which has the tendency to prejudice the matter before the court until the final determination of the case”

