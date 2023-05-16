ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Govt’s fight against illegal mining a collective responsibility - Mireku Duker

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD || Contributor
Social News Govts fight against illegal mining a collective responsibility- Mireku Duker
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, Mr George Mireku Duker, has described the Natural Resources Stakeholders Dialogue, organised by the Graphic Communications Group Ltd, as yet another illustration of the government’s determination to maximise the benefits of Ghana's natural resources.

He reiterated that harnessing the country's natural resources to broaden its contribution to national development, should be an all-hands-on-deck approach.

He made this statement when he delivered the opening address on the final day of the two-day conference last Friday

The Deputy Minister emphasised that the government's fight to eradicate all forms of illegalities in the mining sector is a collective one that requires the support and active participation of all stakeholders.

“Indeed, the President attached great importance to natural resource governance which is anchored on sustainability and broad-based stakeholder collaboration and partnership. This, as he reiterated…informed the organization of the first-ever National Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining followed by two similar regional ones.

“Since that incipient call for all hands to be on deck, many well-meaning organizations like the Graphic Communications Group have responded favourably. Indeed, he further emphasizes that, without natural resources, life is impossible and it is the reason why collective responsibility is needed in fighting the irregularities in the sector,” he emphasized

He expressed hope that the event would result in a renewed commitment and dedication to the promotion of responsible natural resource utilization

He urged the conference attendees to think about some major and critical problems that they must discuss and address during the plenary.

Mr Duker proposed that the discussions focus on how Ghana and to a larger extent, Africa might harness their resources to accelerate their development.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the takeaway from the President’s speech delivered yesterday was that, even though Africa commands about 30% of the world’s natural resources, its development is ironically the lowest in the world. There is, therefore, the need to find ways of translating this share of the world’s natural resources into sustainable development,” he said.

The Natural Resources Stakeholders Dialogue is a two-day event organized by the Graphic Communications Group Ltd in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to bring together stakeholders and experts under one roof to deliberate on how the country’s natural resources can be harnessed to generate sustainable economic development.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mahama's pledge to run lean govt and eliminate ex-gratia could save Ghana GHS350 million — Ablakwa Mahama's pledge to run lean govt and eliminate ex-gratia could save Ghana GHS350...

2 hours ago

Victory 2024 is certain if we rally behind Mahama — Benjamin Quashie assures NDC members Victory 2024 is certain if we rally behind Mahama — Benjamin Quashie assures NDC...

2 hours ago

If Duffuor had played his cards well, his son would have won the seat — Global Info Analytics CEO If Duffuor had played his cards well, his son would have won the seat — Global I...

3 hours ago

Nigerian man jailed 8yearrs for impersonating COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa, defrauding other people Nigerian man jailed 8yearrs for impersonating COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa, defrauding ot...

3 hours ago

NDC primaries: I spent GHS1.4million campaigning – Keta MP NDC primaries: I spent GHS1.4million campaigning – Keta MP

3 hours ago

Ridge Hospital successfully separates conjoined twins after two years but lost one Ridge Hospital successfully separates conjoined twins after two years but lost o...

3 hours ago

NPP must learn lessons — Former NPP organiser lauds NDC just-ended successful primaries "NPP must learn lessons" — Former NPP organiser lauds NDC just-ended successful ...

3 hours ago

NDC to meet defeated money-spraying parliamentary aspirant NDC to meet defeated ‘money-spraying parliamentary aspirant

4 hours ago

Promise to run govt with 60 Ministers is still high; reduce it to 30 – Lawyer Anokye Frimpong to Mahama Promise to run gov’t with 60 Ministers is still high; reduce it to 30 – Lawyer A...

4 hours ago

NDC declares Edem Agbana winner of Ketu North primaries NDC declares Edem Agbana winner of Ketu North primaries

Latest: News
body-container-line