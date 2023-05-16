ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC to meet defeated ‘money-spraying parliamentary aspirant

Headlines NDC to meet defeated money-spraying parliamentary aspirant
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Ashanti Region is expected to meet a failed Parliamentary aspirant for Ejura-Sekyedumase who was seen in a viral video spraying cash in the just-ended parliamentary and presidential primaries of the party.

Even before the invitation from the party, the former aspirant, Juliana Kinang -Wassan had been summoned to appear before the office of the Special Prosecutor to answer some questions.

Citi News has learned that the meeting by the party’s leadership with the former aspirant will seek to point out what the constitution of the party says about her conduct.

Madam Kinang-Wassan was seen in a widely circulated video raining cash on delegates, party supporters, and bystanders upon arrival at the voting centre at Ejura on Saturday.

Her conduct caused a major stir at the voting centre with voters abandoning voting booths to grab a note from the MP aspirant.

The notes ranged from as low as 5 Ghana cedis to as high as GH¢100 notes.

Her conduct has been severely condemned by a section of the public with some calling on her to be sanctioned by the party.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Nigerian man jailed 8yearrs for impersonating COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa, defrauding other people Nigerian man jailed 8yearrs for impersonating COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa, defrauding ot...

1 hour ago

NDC primaries: I spent GHS1.4million campaigning – Keta MP NDC primaries: I spent GHS1.4million campaigning – Keta MP

1 hour ago

Ridge Hospital successfully separates conjoined twins after two years but lost one Ridge Hospital successfully separates conjoined twins after two years but lost o...

1 hour ago

NPP must learn lessons — Former NPP organiser lauds NDC just-ended successful primaries "NPP must learn lessons" — Former NPP organiser lauds NDC just-ended successful ...

1 hour ago

NDC to meet defeated money-spraying parliamentary aspirant NDC to meet defeated ‘money-spraying parliamentary aspirant

2 hours ago

Promise to run govt with 60 Ministers is still high; reduce it to 30 – Lawyer Anokye Frimpong to Mahama Promise to run gov’t with 60 Ministers is still high; reduce it to 30 – Lawyer A...

2 hours ago

NDC declares Edem Agbana winner of Ketu North primaries NDC declares Edem Agbana winner of Ketu North primaries

2 hours ago

Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly to pay bills of food poisoning victims Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly to pay bills of food poisoning victims

2 hours ago

First Atlantic sexual harassment case: Court orders plaintiff to return bankers car First Atlantic sexual harassment case: Court orders plaintiff to return banker’s...

2 hours ago

KATH: Medical team successfully performs 6-hour surgery on baby with limb malformation KATH: Medical team successfully performs 6-hour surgery on baby with limb malfor...

Latest: News
body-container-line