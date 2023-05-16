Ghanaians no longer fancy promises; it’s better to ‘show working’ - Political expert tells Mahama

Political Communications Lecturer at UniMAC-GIJ, Dr. Paul Ezuah has advised former President John Dramani Mahama to be mindful of the many promises he is making to Ghanaians.

On Monday, May 15, the flagbearer elect of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) delivered his acceptance speech at the University of Development Studies in Tamale.

During his address, John Dramani Mahama made a lot of promises including fighting corruption, reducing the number of Ministers to 60, and cancelling the payment of ex-gratia among other things.

Speaking to Starr FM in a discussion on the address, Dr. Paul Ezuah admonished ex-president Mahama to hasten slowly with the promises.

He argued that what Ghanaians want to see from leaders is for them to put in the work and actually deliver.

“Looking at how he spoke about the whole thing, it is good. But let us be mindful that we are in Ghana where we have in the past had promises being made everywhere and very little is fulfilled. So for me, I will advise that he’ll hasten slowly as far as promises are concerned because we have the benefit of hindsight and we also know what has happened before even in the NDC and NPP,” Dr. Paul Ezuah said.

The Political Communications Lecturer continued, “The electorate in Ghana do not really fancy promises, they want the work to be done for them to see that the right thing is being done. So, on one hand I will say that it’s good but he should tone down a bit on the promises because if he doesn’t fulfill it, it will be counterproductive as far as the 2024 election is concerned.”

Having been elected flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama will lead the NDC into the 2024 general elections.

He is confident that he will secure a resounding victory for the largest opposition party.