Minority caucus leadership change was grand plot by NDC leadership to remove me from parliament – Muntaka

Asawase Member of Parliament Muntaka Mubarak has accused the leadership of his party, the National Democratic Congress, of targeting him for ousting from parliament through the effected change in the leadership of the minority caucus a few months ago.

The minority chief whip, together with his cohort of leaders of the caucus, was replaced early this year by the new Asiedu Nketia-led leadership of the NDC in January this year.

A letter to the Speaker of Parliament to that effect signed by General Secretary Fifi Kwetey announced Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the new minority leader.

He is to be assisted by Mr Emmanual Armah Kofi Buah as deputy minority leader.

This meant that Mr James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, was no longer the deputy minority leader.

The statement named a new minority chief whip in the person of Mr Kwame Agbodza, who replaced Mr Mubarak.

The first deputy whip remains Mr Ibrahim Ahmed and the second deputy whip remains Comfort Doyoe Ghansah.

The statement said the "new leadership would be charged to recommend consequential changes in the Ranking membership to the headquarters of the party for approval".

However, speaking to journalists just a few days after retaining his ticket for re-election, Mr Mubarak said: "I can tell you it was part of the strategy to get me out".

"No political person [will] say that wasn’t part of the strategy to get me out", he stressed.

Mr Mubarak explained: "Avedzi wasn’t contesting again, Haruna didn’t have any contenders and I was the only one who had a contender, so, to have done that at that time was part of the strategy to get me out".

"But, like I keep saying: 'God is not their village Chief'. God doesn’t hate people because you hate them".

The incumbent MP beat his archrival Masawudu Mubarick in the party's parliamentary primary held on Saturday, 13 May 2023.

He polled 1,063 of the total valid votes cast.

Mr Mubarick had 735 votes.

