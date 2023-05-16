ModernGhana logo
Prof. H Kwasi Prempeh reacts to Mahama's promise to appoint 60 ministers

The Executive Director of Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor H Kwasi Prempeh has reacted to the promise by former President John Dramani Mahama to appoint 60 ministers if he becomes president again.

He said when politicians make such pronouncements, they should be asked to be precise with their terms.

He said this while commenting on a Facebook post made by the Founding President of Imani Africa Franklin Cudjoe who had posted the promises on his page.

“Does the 60 include Deputy Ministers? Regional Ministers? When these politicians talk, you’ve got to get them to be exact or precise with their terms. Otherwise, he will appoint 60 Ministers, and x number of Deputies and tell you he said, Ministers but Deputies,” he said.

In his speech at the University of Development Studies on Monday, May 15, Mr Mahama who is the newly elected flagbearer of the NDC said Ghana is still at the crossroads with crippling debt, and an inefficient and wasteful government. We cannot continue this pathway.

In his view, it is a betrayal of the people, as a leader, to keep doing things the same way when the results leave them the poorer.

“I am committed to operating an effective government with not more than sixty (60) ministers. These Ministers together with other appointees of the government will not be entitled to ex-gratia payments after their tenure, as they will commit to that undertaking even before the necessary constitutional amendments, including a review of the controversial Article 71.

“I share the view that Ghanaians in the diaspora must no longer have to renounce their foreign citizenship before they can stand for elections or hold public offices in Ghana. I personally believe most of them make up for their absence with their remittances, and, if conditions improve, a lot of them will return to work home, in Ghana.”

—3news.com

